Get TNA Cards with Slammiversary Cell-ebration

One of the highlights of the Slammiversary CELL-ebration is expected to be IMPACT Stars opening a box of TNA iMPACT! wrestling cards, the 2009 Edition from TRISTAR Productions, Inc.

This box includes some of the past TNA stars, including Kurt Angle, Sting and Mick Foley, plus some IMPACT Stars also appeared in the set, such as Cody Deaner, Suicide, Gail Kim, Rhino and none other than Madison Rayne!

Fans will get to keep these exact cards with the other CELL-ebration goodies that will be shipped to you.

