Top 5 Greatest Sacrifice Matches

Tomorrow night, IMPACT Wrestling presents Sacrifice LIVE at 7pm ET on IMPACT Plus.

Sacrifice was once a staple of the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view schedule and now, it makes it’s long-awaited return. In spirit of this must-see event headlined by Tessa Blanchard vs Ace Austin in a Champion vs Champion Match, today’s Top 5 takes a look back at the greatest Sacrifice matches in history.

What are the stars of IMPACT Wrestling and OVW willing to Sacrifice tomorrow night? Start your IMPACT Plus 30-Day Free Trial to find out.