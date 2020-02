If you didn’t see last night’s episode of IMPACT! from Mexico City, you missed history being made. Catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments, including Jordynne Grace defeating Taya Valkyrie to become the new Knockouts Champion in the main event. Plus, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards competed in Match 2 of their Best of 5 Series, RVD went one-on-one with Joey Ryan and more.

