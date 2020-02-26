Top 5 Must-See Moments: IMPACT! February 25, 2020

The road to Rebellion rolled on last night on a new episode of IMPACT! from Las Vegas. In the main event, Tessa Blanchard was on the verge of defeating Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship when she was brutally attacked. Plus, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards‘ highly-touted Best of 5 Series continued with Match 4. Would Eddie Edwards be able to tie the series up and force a Match 5? Catch up on all that and more in this week’s Top 5 Must-See Moments.

