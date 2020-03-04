Top 5 Must-See Moments: IMPACT! March 3, 2020

Last night on IMPACT!, history was made when Tessa Blanchard collided with Taya Valkyrie for the World Championship. Who would leave Sam’s Town Las Vegas with the World Title? The next chapter in the Dark War was written when Su Yung battled Havok in a brutal No Disqualification Match. Plus, Fallah Bahh and TJP looked to put themselves next in line for a Tag Title shot when they faced The North. Catch up on everything you need to know with the Top 5 Must-See Moments.

