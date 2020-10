Turning Point Returns on IMPACT Plus

On Saturday, November 14th, Turning Point returns on IMPACT Plus for a must-see exclusive event.

Just weeks after one of the most unforgettable Bound For Glory events of all time, which stars and Knockouts of IMPACT Wrestling will reach their Turning Point?

BREAKING: Our next @IMPACTPlusApp exclusive event Turning Point will take place on Saturday, November 14th! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/lWOgLjaT12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 30, 2020

