Two Huge Announcements for This Tuesday’s IMPACT!

After a shocking Slammiversary pay-per-view event, the action continues on IMPACT!, this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

EC3 is Back

Slammiversary rocked the wrestling world to its core with a host of free agent arrivals. As the must-see PPV event was going off the air, we saw a video package featuring the returning EC3. What does he have in store for IMPACT Wrestling? Tune in this Tuesday to find out.

Tag Team Championship Dream Match

At Slammiversary, The Motor City Machine Guns made their return when they answered the Rascalz open challenge. After scoring the victory in a jaw-dropping match-up, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley had gold on their mind. Later in the night, The North were able to continue their historic reign as Tag Team Champions when they defeated Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock. Ethan Page and Josh Alexander claimed that they were the greatest tag team in IMPACT Wrestling history – a statement that The Motor City Machine Guns did not agree with. Now, these two teams will clash in what many consider to be a dream match with the Tag Titles on the line. Who will leave IMPACT! with gold around their waist? We find out this Tuesday.