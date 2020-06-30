Two Huge Championship Matches Added to Slammiversary

As announced earlier tonight on IMPACT!, both the World and Tag Team Championships will be on the line July 18th at Slammiversary.

Four-Way Elimination Match for the Vacant World Title

A new World Champion will be crowned when Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Trey and a mystery opponent collide in a Four-Way Elimination Match. On a night shrouded in mystery, who will be revealed as the fourth competitor and who will leave Slammiversary with the vacant World Title around their waist?

Arch-Rivals Team Up to Challenge for Tag Team Championships

After Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan shockingly fought alongside one another to take out The North, the arch-rivals will team up to challenge for the Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary. Can Shamrock and Callihan coexist for long enough to dethrone the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in IMPACT Wrestling history?