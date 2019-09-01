Two New Matches Announced for Hard To Kill

On last Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT, two new matches were announced for Hard To Kill, January 12th on pay-per-view.

Michael Elgin vs Eddie Edwards

After inserting himself into Eddie’s singles match with Brian Cage recently on IMPACT, Michael Elgin now has the opportunity to face Eddie Edwards at Hard To Kill. But to Elgin, this match is about more than just bragging rights – it’s about Eddie’s Call Your Shot Trophy. Elgin wants to get back in the hunt for the World Championship and Eddie’s Call Your Shot Trophy awards a title shot of the holder’s choosing. In a backstage interview with Gabby Loren, Elgin laid out the challenge for Eddie to put his Call Your Shot Trophy on the line in their bout at Hard To Kill. Will Eddie accept?

Rich Swann & Willie Mack Challenge for The North’s Tag Team Championships

Last Tuesday on IMPACT, Rich Swann overcame the odds once again. In a Tag Team Open featuring Rich Swann and Willie Mack, oVe, the Rascalz and Reno Scum to crown new number one contenders for The North‘s Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill, Willie Mack suffered an injury on some high risk offense. Willie was not cleared to compete in the remainder of the match by Dr Ariel, leaving Swann to fend for himself. In a miraculous performance, Swann not only finished the match on his own but pulled out the victory at a huge numbers disadvantage. Now, Swann and Mack will challenge The North for the Tag Team Championships, January 12th on pay-per-view.

Be there live when Hard To Kill comes to Dallas, Texas. Tickets are still available.