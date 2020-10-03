Victory Road on IMPACT Plus LIVE Results

Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Larry connects with a series of fists in the corner, followed by a modified powerslam for an early two count. Acey continues the beatdown with a back suplex as Dez desperately tries to make a tag. Dez dives to the outside but is caught with a mid-air uppercut from Acey.

Dez is able to create separation and finally make the tag to Wentz. XXXL misfires as Wentz uses his agility to avoid the oncoming attack. Larry hits a huge splash on Dez but Wentz breaks up the pin. Dez hits Larry with a handspring kick, followed by Final Flash to win.

Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) def XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Brian Myers vs Tommy Dreamer

Myers pummels Dreamer with multiple kicks in the early going. Myers continues to wear down the hardcore legend with a choke on the ropes.

Dreamer begins to build momentum by launching himself off the apron with a clothesline to the floor. Myers is perched on the top when Dreamer sends him crashing to the mat. Dreamer almost puts Myers away with a DDT but he breaks the pin by getting his foot on the bottom rope. Myers puts Dreamer away with a huge clothesline for three.

Brian Myers def Tommy Dreamer

Moose confronts Scott D’amore and questions why he has to wrestle tonight when his TNA World Heavyweight Championship is being held hostage by EC3. D’amore tells Moose that wrestlers wrestle and that’s exactly what he’s going to do tonight against Trey Miguel.

.@ScottDAmore is a little sick of @TheMooseNation's hunt for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship so Moose has a match against @TheTreyMiguel TONIGHT! #VictoryRoad



Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPms3J pic.twitter.com/T3P6KF0ss0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2020

Rohit Raju (c) vs Willie Mack – Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X-Division Championship

The Defeat Rohit Challenge is open to anyone who has not already challenged him for the X-Division Title. Willie Mack’s music hits and it looks like the former X-Division Champion will look to add another reign to his resume. Willie is in control early as he sends Rohit flying with an arm drag.

Rohit delivers kicks to the chest and head, before grounding Willie with a headlock. Rohit hits a running neckbreaker for two. Willie quickens the pace with a leg drop, followed by his signature standing Moonsault.

Willie avoids Rohit coming off the top, allowing him to connect with an Exploder suplex for a near fall. Champion and challenger clash heads in the corner but Rohit purposely gets himself counted out. Willie Mack wins the match but Rohit Raju retains the X-Division Championship.

Willie Mack def Rohit Raju (c) by Countout – Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X-Division Championship

Backstage, Gia Miller interviews Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. Gia asks him why he attacked Eddie Edwards last week on IMPACT! Callihan speaks for him and says he’s helping unleash the Ken Shamrock of old.

Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K vs Jordynne Grace

Jordynne hits a running strike in the corner, then repeatedly drives Tenille into the top turnbuckle. Jordynne attempts a splash in the corner but Tenille avoids it. Tenille sends Jordynne crashing into the steel steps as Kaleb takes photos at ringside.

.@kalebKonley (with a K and a cracked phone screen) is getting all the best shots at ringside. #VictoryRoad



Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPms3J pic.twitter.com/ian4ArQPLh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2020

Tenille puts Jordynne in the Tree of Woe and pulls her hair. Tenille takes her eye off the prize, allowing Jordynne to send her flying off the top. Jordynne is enraged as she connects with multiple powerslams, followed by a Spinebuster for two. Jordynne counters the Spotlight Kick with a back elbow. Jordynne forces Tenille to tap but Kaleb distracts the referee. Tenille successfully hits the Spotlight Kick to win this rubber match.

Tenille Dashwood w/ Kaleb With a K def Jordynne Grace

Gia Miller interviews reigning Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns ahead of their huge four-way Tag Team Championship match against the Good Brothers, The North and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton at Bound for Glory. Tonight, a member from each of those teams will compete in a singles four-way preview match.

Super cool guy, one half of the IMPACT Tag Team Champions, one half of The Motor City Machine Guns, one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time @fakekinkade gives his thoughts on tonight's four way. #VictoryRoad @SuperChrisSabin



Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/FVDfVPms3J pic.twitter.com/vajtFakZPY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2020

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs Rhino & Heath – Unsanctioned Match

Heath still doesn’t have a job with IMPACT Wrestling and because of that, this tag team match is unsanctioned. Rhino and Heath take control in the early going with a flurry of dominant offense. Luster clubs Heath from the apron, allowing Thornstowe to turn the tide.

Reno Scum employ frequent tags to continue the wear down process on Heath. After a big dropkick, Heath is finally able to make the tag to Rhino. Rhino hits Luster with a mini Gore but Thornstowe breaks the pin attempt. Rhino and Luster take each other out with double clotheslines. Heath tags himself back in. It almost ends up costing them the match but Rhino makes the save. Heath hits Thornstowe with the Wake Up Call to win.

Rhino & Heath def Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) – Unsanctioned Match

After the match, an impressed Scott D’amore tells Heath to show up to IMPACT! on Tuesday night so they can have a meeting about him potentially securing a job with IMPACT Wrestling.

Moose vs Trey Miguel

Trey attempts a Hurricanrana but Moose counters and chops Trey to the mat.

Moose connects with a huge dropkick as he blames EC3 for the ensuing beatdown. Moose sends Trey crashing into the corner turnbuckles with a strong Irish whip. Every time Trey tries to build momentum, a focused Moose shuts him down. Moose launches Trey off the top rope and halfway across the ring.

Trey digs deep for one final push, hitting multiple dives to the outside. Trey follows up with a Moonsault but Moose catches him in mid-air and drops him on the apron. EC3’s mind games continue as is logo appears on the screen. Trey rolls up Moose off the distraction to score the huge upset win.

Trey Miguel def Moose

After the match, a stunned Moose is on the hunt for EC3. He heads for the TV truck but EC3 is nowhere to be found. Moose instead finds a memorial for his TNA World Heavyweight Championship. EC3 jumps him from behind and says he will see Moose at the funeral for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship this Tuesday on IMPACT!

Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton vs Josh Alexander w/ Ethan Page vs Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows vs Alex Shelley w/ Chris Sabin

Two competitors are legal at any given time during this match and two others must tag in from the apron. The match kicks off with one half of the reigning champs Alex Shelley and the Inevitable Ace Austin. Later on, Page trips up Anderson from the outside, allowing Alexander to take control. Shelley locks in an innovative double Boston Crab on both Ace and Alexander.