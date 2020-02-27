Wall-To-Wall Action This Tuesday on IMPACT!

This Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch, there will be no time to catch your breathe on an absolutely loaded episode of IMPACT! Check out what else is headed your way in addition to the first time ever World Championship match between Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie.

Su Yung Returns for No DQ War with Havok

Havok and Father James Mitchell thought they had gotten rid of Su Yung forever – they were dead wrong. Now, Su Yung makes her long-awaited return to the ring after discovering her ability to transform from Susie into Su Yung and vice versa. She will step into the ring with Havok for what is sure to be a violent No Disqualifications Match. How will Havok fair against the Undead Bride now that James Mitchell has been sent back to the Undead Realm and what role with Rosemary play? We will get answers this Tuesday.

"Tread lightly – follow in our footsteps long enough and you're going to run into us."@Walking_Weapon and @OfficialEGO seem to see a lot of themselves in @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/FuBIQcTEOx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020

TJP & Fallah in Final Stages of Tag Team Title Hunt

To say that TJP and Fallah Bahh have had the number of reigning Tag Team Champions The North in recent weeks would be an understatement. TJP and Fallah defeated Josh Alexander and Ethan Page in singles action, leading to this non-title tag team match. Surely, if TJP and Fallah can once again pick up the victory, they could be next in line for a shot at The North’s Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, The North are looking to become the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in history and won’t be going down without a fight.

"The difference between all of those guys you mentioned and you is we were all actually champions."



The Coach and the Captain of Team Canada just schooled @TheMooseNation. #IMPACTonAXSTV @iPeteyWilliams @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/0OJ9o3UgXc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020

Petey Williams Defends the Legacy of TNA vs Moose

Petey Williams is one of many TNA veterans returning at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home on April 3. Moose doesn’t show respect for anyone or anything and that was exactly the case when this monumental reunion event was announced. The self-proclaimed Mr. IMPACT Wrestling said that TNA is dead and needs to stay that way. Williams told Moose that he wouldn’t be able to call himself Mr. IMPACT Wrestling if it weren’t for the veterans of TNA. Williams is looking to teach Moose a lesson in respect this Tuesday on IMPACT!

A New Side of Joey Ryan?

Last week on IMPACT!, Joey Ryan laid out what seemed to be a proposal to join forces with RVD and Katie Forbes. The three connected over the criticism they receive on social media for their explicit actions. Will we see more of this new-attitude Joey Ryan when he takes on hot IMPACT Wrestling rookie Acey Romero in singles action? Tune in to IMPACT! to find out.

Madison Rayne Comes to Gut Check

Week Two of Gut Check and week two of Madison Rayne‘s Golden Opportunity with come together for a special event this Tuesday on IMPACT! Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne is set to bring her expertise to Gut Check as the competitors go through a gruelling bootcamp. The search for IMPACT Wrestling’s next young star continues.