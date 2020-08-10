Want More Action? Watch IMPACT in 60 on AXS TV

The action doesn’t stop when IMPACT! goes off the air. Every Tuesday at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT! on AXS TV, watch IMPACT in 60 for a collection of must-see matches and moments. Each episode showcases a different wrestler, championship, faction or match type from IMPACT and TNA Wrestling history. Check out what’s headed your way on IMPACT in 60.

This Tuesday, August 11, prepare yourself for tag team action like you’ve never seen before as IMPACT in 60 presents Tag Team Classics. Witness some of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling compete in the squared circle, including current-reigning Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, Beer Money, Team 3D and more.

