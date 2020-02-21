Watch Outbreak Tonight on Twitch

Tonight, IMPACT Wrestling and OVW kick off a weekend of action from Kentucky. Who will survive the Outbreak? Watch LIVE & FREE on Twitch to find out.

Sacrifice Preview in Main Event Tag

One night before World Champion Tessa Blanchard faces X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Daga battles Jake Crist at Sacrifice, the four competitors will compete in tag team action at Outbreak. Tessa will partner up with her longtime ally Daga while Ace teams with an unlikely partner in Jake Crist. Who will gain momentum heading into Sacrifice?

Colossal Collision at Outbreak

It looks like Rhino is going to have his hands full with oVe next week. First, he faces Dave Crist on IMPACT! Then, he takes to the ring against oVe’s muscle, Madman Fulton. Rhino knows that when there is one member of oVe, the others are sure to be lurking somewhere nearby. Rhino will have to watch his back if he wants to leave Outbreak with the victory. Will we see the Gore in Lexington or will the Madman stand tall?

Joey Vows To Make Crist Touch It

In a unique bout at Outbreak, Dave Crist will go one-on-one with Joey Ryan. Joey has yet to tangle with oVe since arriving in IMPACT Wrestling but as we’ve seen from the past, it doesn’t matter who it is – Joey will get them to Touch It. If he’s successful at Outbreak, it will surely lead him to victory. But if he’s not, Joey may face the wrath of an angry and determined Dave Crist.

Moose Charges Into Outbreak to Face Bradley

At Outbreak, Moose takes on Jay Bradley just one night away from Moose’s highly-anticipated rematch with Rhino at Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus. But in order to get there, he must first get through one of OVW’s top stars in Jay Bradley. Don’t miss this gigantic battle when Outbreak takes over Twitch.

Romero & Larry D With Huge Opportunity for Outbreak

At Outbreak, two of IMPACT Wrestling’s hottest young rookies in Acey Romero and Larry D team up to face the current Tag Team Champions, The North. Romero and Larry D have been looking to prove themselves ever since being personally signed by Scott D’amore. Now, they’ll have their chance. It may be a non-Title match but if Romero and Larry D are somehow able to topple the Tag Team Champions, The North could be looking at their their next challengers for the gold.

Five-Way Knockouts Chaos

Buckle up because there’s five-way Knockouts action headed your way at Outbreak. New Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace takes to the ring against Kiera Hogan, Havok and two mystery opponents. Grace has stated she will be a fighting champion and she’s in for one hell of a fight at Outbreak. In what is sure to be a chaotic match, who still seize the moment and stand tall?

Mack Flies Solo Into Match with Swinger

Last week on IMPACT!, Johnny Swinger though the had accomplished his goal of persuading Willie Mack to form a tag team with him – the Mack and Pack Connection to be exact. But when Swinger went out to the ring, he was surprised to find out the two weren’t teaming together, they were opponents. Willie was victorious in that match but at Outbreak, Swinger is out for revenge. Will Mack regret turning down the formation of the Mack and Pack Connection?

Stay tuned to IMPACTWrestling.com and our social media channels for more news and announcements on Outbreak.