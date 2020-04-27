Who is Crazzy Steve?

Last Tuesday at Rebellion Night One, the enigmatic Crazzy Steve returned to join forces with Tommy Dreamer and Rhino, successfully defeating oVe in six-man tag team action.

Crazzy Steve was first introduced to IMPACT Wrestling as part of The Menagerie. This was a group of sadistic carnies who ran out of money due to a flood that destroyed their hometown and prevented them from performing. In order to revitalize their bank account and get the circus back up and running, The Menagerie brought their talents to IMPACT Wrestling.

Knux was the charismatic leader of the group after inheriting control of his family’s carnival. He stood proudly by his partner, Rebel. The Freak was a massive, hulking figure and wore a mask to hide his face. Rounding out the group was Crazzy Steve who could never get enough of his air-horns and balloons.

In The Menagerie’s first match, Knux set the tone for what was to come when he defeated TNA pioneer Kazarian one-on-one. The Menagerie’s most notable rivalry was with Robbie E and Jessie Godderz of The BroMans, stemming from Robbie’s deep-seated fear of clowns. However, Crazzy Steve’s involvement in the pulse-pounding X-Division Championship Ladder Match at Slammiversary XII is widely considered as the standout moment for The Menagerie.

After approximately one year of competition in IMPACT Wrestling, The Menagerie had earned enough money to put their carnival back in business. With that, The Menagerie returned home, never to be seen again.

Crazzy Steve would later return to IMPACT Wrestling but this time, it wasn’t as part of the Menagerie. Steve joined forces with Abyss and Rosemary to form the dark and demonic group known as Decay.

In January 2016, Decay made their presence known when they violently attacked Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards of The Wolves. A few months later, Decay found themselves challenging Beer Money, one of the most successful tag teams in IMPACT Wrestling history, for the Tag Team Championships. Crazzy Steve and Abyss defeated Bobby Roode and James Storm in a twisted Valley of Shadows Match to become the new Tag Team Champions at Sacrifice 2016.

After months of dominance, Decay began to feud with The Broken Hardys. From the influential Delete or Decay to The Great War at Bound for Glory 2016, this was a rivalry that would change professional wrestling forever.

If there’s one thing we know about Crazzy Steve, it’s that we don’t know much about him at all. He’s mysterious, unpredictable and, well, crazy. Keep your eyes peeled because you never know when or where Crazzy Steve may show up next.

Subscribe to IMPACT Plus to see more of Crazzy Steve. Start your 30-Day Free Trial today.