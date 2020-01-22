Who’s Next in Line for a Knockouts Title Shot?

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, we will find out who is next in line for a shot at Taya Valkyrie and the Knockouts Championship. What was originally supposed to be a singles contenders match between Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne has turned into a three way with the inclusion of Jordynne Grace.

.@JordynneGrace wants in on the number one contendership match NEXT WEEK on IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JlzUGHnmFu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 22, 2020

Taya has faced no shortage of challengers in her history-making reign as Knockouts Champion but no one has had her number as much as Jordynne Grace in recent weeks. At Bash at the Brewery 2 on IMPACT Plus, Jordynne successfully pinned Taya in a non-title Brewery Brawl. Two days later at Hard To Kill, Jordynne had the Title won in a match against Taya and ODB but Taya stole the victory from her in the final seconds.

Meanwhile, Kiera and Madison are now in the Knockouts Title picture after they were promised opportunities by Taya in exchange for watching her back. Three Knockouts will walk into Mexico City this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV but only one will leave with a Knockouts Championship opportunity.