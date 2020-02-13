Will Eddie Bounce Back in Best of 5 Series Match 3?

Last week on the finale of IMPACT Wrestling’s recent tour to Mexico City, Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards in Match 2 of their Best of 5 Series. With that victory, Elgin took the huge 2-0 lead over Eddie. This Tuesday on IMPACT!, these warriors will compete in Match 3 and Eddie is in a must-win situation. Will Elgin get the clean sweep, solidifying him as one of the most dominant forces in IMPACT Wrestling? Or will Eddie stay alive and get himself on the scoreboard?

