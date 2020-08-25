Will Eric Young’s Plan Lead Him to the World Title?

After weeks of mind games and heinous attacks, Eric Young will finally challenge Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT World Title next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

.@TheEricYoung will face @TheEddieEdwards for the IMPACT World Championship NEXT WEEK but that didn't stop him from causing CHAOS this week. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/v911he8kep — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2020

In a bizarre turn of events, Eddie Edwards was the one begging Eric Young to answer his open challenge in recent weeks. But according to EY, doing things on Eddie’s terms was not according to plan. At Emergence Night 2, Eddie Edwards reached his boiling point when he instigated a physical altercation with the World Class Maniac that had to be broken up by security.

What will happen when these two combustible elements meet with the World Title on the line? Tune in to IMPACT! next Tuesday to find out.