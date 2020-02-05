Will RVD Touch It on IMPACT?

This Tuesday on IMPACT!, Joey Ryan battles RVD in singles action after Joey claimed that Katie Forbes wanted to touch it in Mexico City. Katie denied the claims and informed her boyfriend of what Joey had said. After that, RVD set out for revenge because nobody talks to his girlfriend like that.

They formulated a master plan that involved Katie luring Joey backstage. When his guard was down, RVD struck him from behind and stood tall. Gabby Loren noted that for once in his career, RVD may have lost his cool. Will RVD be the one to touch it in Mexico City? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV & Twitch.