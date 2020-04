Don’t miss Rebellion Night Two tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch. Featuring the Future of the World Title, Rosemary vs Havok in Full Metal Mayhem, four-way X-Division action and Joseph P. Ryan vs Cousin Jake, Rebellion Night Two is must-see. The chilling Cold Open will give you goosebumps – take a sneak peak at what’s coming your way tonight.

