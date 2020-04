Witness the Stunning Opening to Tonight’s Special Rebellion

Tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch, one of the year’s most highly-anticipated events jumps from Pay-Per-View to TV; it’s IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion and it goes down tonight. Don’t miss Ken Shamrock vs Sami Callihan in an Unsanctioned Match, Ace Austin vs Willie Mack for the X-Division Title, Kylie Rae vs Kiera Hogan and much more.

Click here for a full Rebellion Night One Preview.