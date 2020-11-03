World Title Match & More Announced For Turning Point

After tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, several matches have been made official for Turning Point, November 14th exclusively on IMPACT Plus!

At Bound For Glory, Rich Swann realized his dream when he defeated Eric Young to become the new IMPACT World Champion. But now, he has come to the realization that everyone wants a piece of the new champ. On November 14th at Turning Point, Sami Callihan will get his opportunity when he battles Rich Swann with the World Title up for grabs. On IMPACT!, the devious duo of Sami Callihan and Eric Young were victorious over Rich Swann and Eddie Edwards after Ken Shamrock brutally attacked Swann at ringside. Will Shamrock be the key to victory for Callihan at Turning Point? Or will Swann prove to the world once again that he can overcome anything or anyone that stands in his way?

Su Yung shocked the world when she answered Deonna Purrazzo‘s open challenge at Bound For Glory and became the new Knockouts Champion in the process. After Purrazzo sought legal action in the form of Barrister RD Evans, Executive Vice President Scott D’amore awarded The Virtuosa her rematch on IMPACT! However, it was Kimber Lee who introduced a steel chair into the match, leading to Su Yung getting disqualified after she used it as a weapon. This time around, D’amore was one step ahead of the Barrister as he announced a rematch for Turning Point on IMPACT Plus. But this time, it will be contested under No Disqualification rules.

At Bound For Glory, The North reclaimed the Tag Team Championships in a four-way dream match but it wasn’t without controversy. After a calculated distraction, Ethan Page hit Karl Anderson with the title, allowing him and Josh Alexander to steal the victory. However, it seems as though The Good Brothers have had The North’s number after Doc Gallows was able to defeat Ethan Page in singles action on IMPACT! A post-match brawl would see The Good Brothers stand tall as well. Now the two teams are set to collide on November 14th at Turning Point. Will The North continue to assert their dominance over the tag team division or will The Good Brothers crack open a beerski after becoming IMPACT Tag Team Champions for the very first time?

After controlling his narrative and defeating EC3 in an undisclosed location at Bound For Glory, Moose is more dangerous than ever. The self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion believes that he is the premier champion in IMPACT Wrestling, not Rich Swann. During a backstage altercation between the two, Willie Mack came to the aid of his friend. This led to a string of attacks as both Moose and Willie got their licks in. Who will be victorious in this clash of athletic giants at Turning Point?

Brian Myers calls himself The Most Professional Wrestler but the way he continues to handle himself in the locker room isn’t very professional at all. During a heartfelt interview with Gia Miller, Swoggle spoke on how he feels at home in IMPACT Wrestling. Cue Brian Myers who said Swoggle will always be a sideshow attraction and never a professional wrestler. Will Swoggle prove him wrong when they battle it out in singles action at Turning Point?

Stay tuned for more Turning Point news and match announcements!