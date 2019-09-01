Madman vs World’s Most Dangerous Man

In recent weeks, Ken Shamrock has joined forces with Tessa Blanchard and for oVe, that’s a problem. After multiple brawls involving the MMA legend and Madman Fulton, the two will now meet in singles competition at Hard To Kill, January 12th on pay-per-view.

Since returning to IMPACT Wrestling before Bound for Glory, Ken Shamrock has stepped into the ring with some of the best talent IMPACT Wrestling has to offer. However, he’s never faced anyone like the Madman. At times, there’s no controlling Fulton and at Hard To Kill, that may spell the end for Shamrock’s return to IMPACT Wrestling. Who could forget when Fulton viciously tossed Shamrock over the top rope to the floor recently on IMPACT?

Also at Hard To Kill, Sami Callihan will defend the World Championship against Tessa Blanchard. We know that Callihan often has his oVe goons get involved in the matchup and if Fulton is able to take out Shamrock earlier in the night, Blanchard may be on the losing end of a numbers game.